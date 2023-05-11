Tax revenues to state budget of Azerbaijan sees significant surge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 7.6 billion manat ($4.4 billion) from January through April 2023, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Tax revenues to the state budget increased by 52.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The minister noted that during the reporting period, revenues to the non-oil and gas sector grew by 16.7 percent and reached 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion).

"An important role in the growth of tax revenues is played by the reduction of the "shadow economy", the measures taken to legalize business activity and revenues of the private sector," he said.

Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion) with an increase of 82.2 percent compared to 2021.

During the reporting period, revenues to the non-oil and gas sector increased by 27.9 percent to 8.1 billion manat ($4.7 billion).