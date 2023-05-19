Azerbaijan's non-oil exports show upward dynamics - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The recent growth of export opportunities in the non-oil sector is one of the important indicators of economic diversification, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Exports of non-oil products increased by 21.2 percent from January through April of this year compared to the same period of the previous year to $1.1 billion," he said.

Azerbaijan increased non-oil exports by 12.3 percent to $3 billion in 2022.

It is planned to increase the volume of Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to $5 billion by 2025.

From January through March 2023, non-oil sector goods worth $339.9 million were exported to Türkiye, $200.7 million to the Russian Federation, $109.2 million to Georgia, $29.7million to the Swiss Confederation, and $27.6 million to Kazakhstan.

Non-oil exports amounted to $261 million in March 2023.