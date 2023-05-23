Demand on Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange market exceeds 70%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a regular foreign exchange auction involving the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the demand at the auction amounted to $33.9 million (growth by $14.7 million or 76.5 percent compared to the previous auction) and was fully met.

During the previous auction, the demand amounted to $19.2 million.

The average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD based on the auction results.

Since the beginning of the year, $1.4 billion has been purchased at foreign exchange auctions. The maximum demand for the currency was recorded at the auction held on March 28, 2023 - $96.3 million.

The average demand at currency auctions organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to 52.4 million manat ($30.8 million), while the supply was $70 million.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of currency in competitive conditions from mid-January 2017. Auctions are held in the form of a unilateral sale of currency in competitive conditions.