Tbilisi's National Palace rehabilitation sets to conclude in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The National Palace in central Tbilisi, an educational venue, is going under rehabilitation works that have been estimated at 34 million lari ($10.2 million) and are set to conclude in 2023, said mayor Kakha Kaladze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Plans announced last year said the National Palace, previously known as The Youth Palace - and in Soviet Union years as The Pioneers' Palace - would have its walls and foundation reinforced, rooms renovated and decorative halls conserved. Doors and windows of the venue will be replaced for a "complete rehabilitation" effort.

Originally built in the early 19th century, the venue went under a reconstruction based on a plan by the German architect Otto Simonson - known for his work on other major buildings of the Georgian capital during the era - in the middle of the century.

Located at 6, Shota Rustaveli Avenue, it was built to serve as the residence for Tsarist Russia's imperial viceroy to the Caucasus, before it became the historic venue where the independence of the First Democratic Republic of Georgia was proclaimed in 1918.

It was also the location of the adoption of the first Georgian Constitution on February 21, 1921, just four days before invading Soviet armies ended the independence of the republic.

The National Palace currently functions as a venue for providing extra-curricular education for youth aged between 6-26, with around 4,500 students registered for classes in music, languages, folklore, theatre and more.

---

