Average salary in Baku keeps growing

29 May 2019 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

In January-March 2019, the average salary in Baku increased by 4.9 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 817.3 manats, Trend reports referring to the Baku city statistical office.

Employees of enterprises and organizations engaged in industrial, financial and insurance, scientific and technical activities, as well as ICT specialists and workers of construction sector received the highest average salary.

The lowest average salary was observed among professionals engaged in healthcare, social services, agriculture, real estate, education, recreation, entertainment and art.

As a whole, the average salary in Azerbaijan in 2018 amounted to 544.1 manats, which is 3 percent more than in 2017.

