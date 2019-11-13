Belarus interests in cooperation with Georgia in husbandry sector

13 November 2019 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Popularity of Georgian wine growing in China
Business 16:01
Arrivals to Georgia's Poti port up by more than half
Business 15:36
Galt &Taggart predicts tourist growth in Georgia
Tourism 13:17
Transit cargo transportation by Georgian trucks through Turkey down (Exclusive)
Turkey 12:41
External merchandise trade of Georgia increases
Business 12:28
Georgia successful in restructuring its agriculture sector - FAO
Business 10:13
Latest
Platform of Phase 23 in Iran's South Pars gas field installed
Oil&Gas 16:43
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (PHOTO)
Politics 16:41
Google to offer checking accounts for consumers
US 16:34
Production of Iran’s petrochemical industry to increase
Oil&Gas 16:34
Tesla's Berlin move reflects Germany's carmaking prowess - minister
Europe 16:31
Organizing of such int’l platforms as Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders – vital need (UPDATE)
Politics 16:30
Main problem of production facilities in Iran's Qazvin province - lack of liquidity
Finance 16:28
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation from Egypt (PHOTO)
Politics 16:28
"Azerbaijan’s idea of ​​multiculturalism positively affecting its foreign policy"
Politics 16:12