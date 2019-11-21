First two skyscrapers to be built in Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Construction of the first two skyscrapers will begin in Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley in the near future, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

They will be erected as part of the Namangan Square project. The first Smart City in the region will be built on an area of ​​18 hectares. It was designed by the world-known architect from India Hafeez Contractor.

“Namangan has been a center of craftsmanship and distinctive architecture for many centuries. When creating the Namangan Square concept, our architects and designers were inspired by the amazing history of Ferghana Valley’s pearl. Since its founding at the intersection of Eurasian trade routes, the city has been an important economic center, and our project is designed to become an organic part and a point of attraction for its business activity. We hope that by 2021, Namangan Square will become the home for 10,000 citizens," said one of project initiators Ankit Jalan.

A well-thought-out sports and recreational environment will provide residents and guests of Namangan Square with all the opportunities for meaningful training. In addition to running and bike paths, the project provides full-fledged zones for workout and skating, as well as fields for basketball, tennis, futsal and golf.

Advanced green technologies will make Namangan Square the most environmentally friendly area, allowing them to be further extended to the entire city and region.

About 325,000 square meters of office, residential and retail space is supposed to be built on more than 10 hectares of park space with a unique landscape design that combines cutting-edge solutions with the ancient traditions of Namangan gardening.

Recently, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has officially launched the construction of the second complex in the territory of the Technological Park of software products and information technologies in Tashkent.

According to the new project, the annual output of the Technology Park products will exceed $10 million in 2020 and reach $100 million in 2025. The total project cost is $150 million.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news