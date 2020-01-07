Procter & Gamble intends to start production in Uzbekistan

7 January 2020 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

The US Procter & Gamble company is interested in the possibility of starting production in Uzbekistan.

The prospects of the initiative were discussed at a meeting held at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, Trend reports citing the press service of the ministry.

The company returned to Uzbekistan for product selling in 2017. Currently, 260 people work in the staff of its distribution network.

According to company representatives, Procter & Gamble is currently studying the industrial potential of Uzbekistan and considering the prospects of creating high-tech production facilities in the country. In the operations in the country, the company will follow American standards of quality and environmental friendliness.

The ministry, together with company representatives, will consider this proposal to clarify the format and conditions for possible cooperation, the press service said.

The Procter & Gamble Company is an American multinational company, one of the leaders in the global consumer goods market. The company's shares are taken into account when calculating the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Procter & Gamble ranks 34th in the Fortune 500 list.

---

