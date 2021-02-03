Number of new agricultural projects planned to be implemented in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan plans to implement 88 projects in the agricultural sector, Trend reports, citing the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The projects will be implemented as part of the Program for increasing the production of food and agricultural products for 2021-2025.

It is noted that this was reported to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a government meeting, during which the head of state was presented with a draft of the relevant program.

The state provides targeted support for the development of the agricultural sector Turkmenistan. In particular, the entire production infrastructure of the agro-industrial sector is being re-equipped and modernized, the chemical industry is developing, and modern tractors, combines, and other equipment are being purchased.

The country has created special agricultural land funds for growing agricultural products from arable land. Thus, land plots for up to 99 years are allocated from these funds for use by joint-stock companies, farmers, other legal entities, and citizens of Turkmenistan.

Also, state purchase prices for wheat and cotton have been increased since 2019.

In addition, farmers, agricultural joint-stock companies and research institutes, farmers, private entrepreneurs, and other agricultural producers can take advantage of preferential bank loans, including for the purchase of special equipment.

At preferential prices, farmers receive mineral fertilizers, high-quality seeds, and chemical plant protection products.

Reportedly, agriculture in Turkmenistan is developing rapidly. It is one of the most important sectors of the country's economy. The main types of agricultural crops grown on the territory of Turkmenistan are wheat, cotton, rice, sugar beet, fodder, vegetable, and fruits.

