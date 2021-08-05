Rise in number of business entities accompanies Azerbaijan's economic recovery - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Restoration of economic activity in Azerbaijan is accompanied by the growth in a number of business entities the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on August 5.

According to Jabbarov in the first half of 2021, the number of active taxpayers increased by 3.9 percent compared to the beginning of the year - up to 640,401.

During the reporting period, the number of payers of the value added tax (VAT) increased by 8.9 percent and reached 31,738, and the number of registered objects increased by 5.8 percent and amounted to 176,794, he also said.

Earlier, the minister noted that the economy of Azerbaijan is dynamically recovering.