Iran’s imports from Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Iran’s imports from Azerbaijan decreased by 24.7 percent in value and 19.3 percent in volume, during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through February 19, 2023), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Trend reports via the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

"Within 11 months, Iran imported about 18,400 tons of goods worth $32 million from Azerbaijan," the statistics said.

Meanwhile, Iran's imports from Azerbaijan amounted to about 22,800 tons worth approximately $42.6 million for the first 11 months of the last Iranian year (March 21, 2021, through February 19, 2022).

According to the statistics, Iran imported various goods mainly, equipment, compressed soybeans, various kinds of profiles and so on from Azerbaijan over the reporting period.

As reported, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Azerbaijan for 11 months amounted to about 716,000 tons worth approximately $637 million.

Overall, Iran imported a total of 33.6 million tons of goods worth $53.7 billion within the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through February 19, 2023).

This is an increase of 15.2 percent in value, while a decrease of 8.61 percent in volume compared to the same period last Iranian year.

