Turkmenistan increasing electricity export to Afghanistan

Turkmenistan is increasing the volume of electricity supply to Afghanistan, the state news agency Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary reported June 15.

The construction of new power transmission lines is being completed in the Afghan territory, which will further increase the volume of Turkmen electricity supply to various regions of the neighboring state, the message says.

Preparations are underway for the participation of a delegation of Turkmenistan in the commissioning ceremony of the power lines.

Turkmenistan is a traditional supplier of electricity to Afghanistan.

The 700 million kilowatt hours of electricity is sent to the neighboring state annually in two directions - along the Imamnazar-Andkhoy and Serkhetabat-Herat-Turgunda power lines.

