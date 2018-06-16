Turkmenistan increasing electricity export to Afghanistan

16 June 2018 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 16

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmenistan is increasing the volume of electricity supply to Afghanistan, the state news agency Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary reported June 15.

The construction of new power transmission lines is being completed in the Afghan territory, which will further increase the volume of Turkmen electricity supply to various regions of the neighboring state, the message says.

Preparations are underway for the participation of a delegation of Turkmenistan in the commissioning ceremony of the power lines.

Turkmenistan is a traditional supplier of electricity to Afghanistan.

The 700 million kilowatt hours of electricity is sent to the neighboring state annually in two directions - along the Imamnazar-Andkhoy and Serkhetabat-Herat-Turgunda power lines.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan, Slovenia mull prospects of trade, economic co-op
Economy news 15:00
Int’l consortium in Turkmenistan to buy uninterrupted water supply materials via tender
Tenders 14:26
USAID official visits Turkmenistan to discuss assistance to private business
Economy news 10:50
Int’l consortium in Turkmenistan to buy pumps, membrane cartridges via tender
Turkmenistan 09:18
President of Turkmenistan due in Dushanbe for int'l water conference
Tajikistan 15 June 13:47
Turkmenbashi refinery announces tender to construct pumping station
Tenders 15 June 10:03
World Bank reveals details of its portfolio in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15 June 09:50
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of hospitals
Tenders 15 June 09:25
Turkmenistan becomes member of UN authoritative economic commission
Turkmenistan 14 June 20:32
Petronas Carigali opens tender for VSAT services in Turkmenistan
Tenders 14 June 13:32
Kazakhstan interested in business partnership with Turkmenistan
Economy news 14 June 11:54
New Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan appointed
Turkmenistan 14 June 11:27
President: Turkmenistan ready to strengthen friendly ties with US
Turkmenistan 14 June 11:23
Turkmenistan announces tender to prepare feasibility study of pipe plant
Tenders 14 June 10:12
Turkmenistan to build ceramic, sanitary tiles plant via tender
Tenders 14 June 09:43
Turkmenistan holds business talks in Croatia
Turkmenistan 13 June 12:10
Wheat harvesting starts in 2 more Turkmen provinces
Economy news 13 June 11:34
Turkmenistan makes significant progress in tobacco consumption management - WHO
Turkmenistan 13 June 11:25