IGB: procedure for awarding public procurement for design, procurement, construction resumed

8 August 2018 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The procedure for awarding public procurement for design, procurement and construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) has been resumed, said a message from IGCB AD, the project operator.

“The project company ICGB AD notifies the potential applicants in the restricted public procurement award procedure for design, procurement and construction of Gas Interconnector Greece -Bulgaria that on 06.08.2018 a Decision was sent for approval of an amendment or additional information whereby a procedure is renewed and the deadline for submission of applications is extended,” said the company.

The procedure was suspended due to a complaint filed and a request for suspension along with it. The Supreme Administrative Court rejected the request for suspension.

The new deadline for submission of applications is 10.09.2018, 5:30 p.m.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

