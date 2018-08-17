Lira fluctuation won't affect Turkey assets of SOCAR - Here is why

17 August 2018 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Fluctuations in the Turkish lira’s rate won’t have a tangible impact on the profitability of assets of SOCAR Turkey Enerji (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey), head of external relations of SOCAR Turkey Enerji Murat Lecompte told Trend.

"As far as our plants in Turkey are concerned, the situation at the Petkim petrochemical complex and the STAR refinery is different. Fifty percent of Petkim's products are exported to Germany, the US, Poland and other foreign countries. The remainder is sold in Turkey, but the prices are pegged to the current rate of the lira. It is safe to say that currency fluctuations won’t create a risk for Petkim," Lecompte said.

"As for the STAR refinery, the plant hasn’t yet started operation and is at the construction stage. Here the decrease in the lira rate doesn’t lead to any changes. Being the biggest foreign investor in Turkey, we intend to continue implementing projects and invest in the country’s economy."

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira fell against the US dollar by about 35 percent. On August 10, the lira updated another historic record and finished the day at 6.41 lira per US dollar, losing more than 20 percent of its cost over the day.

SOCAR is represented in Turkey by its subsidiary company SOCAR Turkey Enerji. It is expected that SOCAR Turkey Enerji's consolidated turnover will reach $15 billion in 2018 and the company will become the second largest industrial company in the country with 5,000 employees and $3 billion of export potential. It aims to become the largest Turkish industrial company by 2023. The company, also acting as the owner of STAR refinery, owns a controlling stake (51 percent) in the authorized capital of the petrochemical complex Petkim, situated on the Aliaga Peninsula.

Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is a part of the large-scale energy project titled Southern Gas Corridor and implemented by Azerbaijan, passes through Turkey. The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lira fluctuation won't affect Turkey assets of SOCAR - Here is why
Oil&Gas 16 August 13:34
SOCAR talks impact of situation around Turkish lira on its assets (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15 August 18:58
SOCAR introduces cashless payments at filling stations in Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15 August 17:39
Germany’s EWE talks possible sale of assets in Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10 August 16:50
Petkim achieves record high profit
Oil&Gas 10 August 15:28
SOCAR buys assets of German energy giant in Turkey
Oil&Gas 9 August 09:39
Latest
India monsoon floods 'kill 106' in Kerala
Other News 06:15
Pentagon postpones military parade in Washington until next year
US 06:14
Four planes make emergency landings in Chile and Peru after bomb threats: authorities
Other News 05:24
Venezuela ready to launch new banknotes
Other News 04:21
US cannot see who its true friend is: Turkish FM
Turkey 03:29
Slovakia sends convoy with humanitarian aids to Mosul
Other News 02:41
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Peru due to bomb threat
Other News 02:06
F-16 escort Condor DE69 to emergency landing in Chania due to bomb threat
Europe 01:23
Chinese tourist’s selfie creates a splash after blocked bridge collapses under the strain
China 00:44