Personnel changes in SOCAR

Adnan Ahmadzade, head of the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, has been appointed to a new post, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of SOCAR Public Relations and Event Management department, told Trend Nov. 4.

Adnan Ahmadzade has been appointed the deputy of Elshad Nasirov, SOCAR vice president for investment and marketing.

Ahmadzade was born in 1978 in Baku. In 2006-2007, he served as deputy head of the Transport and Forwarding Department of the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR, in 2007-2008 - head of the Department of Commercial Risk Management in Trade Operations and the Logistics department, in 2008-2010 - head of the Export Operations Department, since 2010 - head of the Marketing and Economic Operations Department.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2015, Adnan Ahmadzade was awarded the Tereggi medal for his services to the development of the oil industry in Azerbaijan.

The management of the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR was entrusted to Adil Valiyev. Valiyev was born in 1980 in Baku. He graduated with honors from the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy with a master’s degree in oil and gas processing, in 2017 he successfully completed the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

Since 2003, he has been working in the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR and since 2010, he has been the deputy head of the Export Operations Office of the mentioned department.

