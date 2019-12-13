New small hydropower plant commissioned in Baku (VIDEO)

13 December 2019 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC has commissioned a new small hydropower plant on the territory of Shimal-2 400-megawatt power plant in Shuvelan settlement in Baku, which has the highest efficiency in the South Caucasus region, Trend reports with reference to OJSC.

Shimal-2 was put into operation in September this year. Previously, the water coming from the Caspian Sea was returned to cool the condenser and equipment of steam turbines, but now this water is supplied to the new small hydropower plant, where it is converted into electricity.

The construction of the small hydropower plant was carried out by Azerbaijani specialists, and foreign experts also participated in the installation process. The work lasted a few months.

During the year, the small hydropower plant with capacity of 300 kilowatts, will generate about 2.5 million kilowatts per hour of electricity, which will be used for the own needs of the Shimal-1 and Shimal-2 power plants. The saved amount of electricity, which was previously used for the plant’s own needs, will be directed to the general energy system.

The similar practice will be introduced in the territory of other power plants as well. The construction of a small hydropower plant on the territory of the Janub power plant has already been planned.

