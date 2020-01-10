Extraction volume at Kazakhstan's three major oil, gas fields revealed

10 January 2020 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Main Kazakhstan's economy growth indicators for 2019 disclosed
Business 16:36
Foreign investors to support projects in Kazakhstan
Business 15:54
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for cars via tender
Tenders 14:18
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: icing considered main reason for crash
Transport 14:08
Desalination plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan's semi-desert zone
Construction 13:12
Belarus’ BELAVIA airlines launches flights to various Kazakh cities
Transport 11:59
Latest
Turkey's car exports to Tajikistan down in 2019
Turkey 19:10
Iran studies black box of crashed Ukrainian plane
Iran 18:56
Advantages & peculiarities of myGov e-government website in Azerbaijan
ICT 18:47
Azerbaijan's STP to start manufacturing new products
Business 18:43
Khirdalan Steel Construction Plant in Azerbaijan reveals production volumes
Business 18:41
Status of offshore oil, gas contracts in Azerbaijan for 2019
Oil&Gas 18:36
GECF names factors drawing gas demand down in shorter term
Oil&Gas 18:29
Azerbaijan's industrial park concludes major contract with European partner
Business 18:20
Will GECF play role of “Gas OPEC”?
Oil&Gas 18:20