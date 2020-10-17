Azerbaijan raises gas exports via BTE pipeline

Oil&Gas 17 October 2020 14:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan raises gas exports via BTE pipeline
Kazakhstan reduces imports of leather goods from Turkey
Kazakhstan reduces imports of leather goods from Turkey
Kazakhstan’s population increases by 1.3%
Kazakhstan’s population increases by 1.3%
Kazakhstan's export to Israel down amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan's export to Israel down amid COVID-19
Latest
How one can be an insane beast to give another order on missile attack of civilian quarters of sleeping city? - First VP of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:37
Note of protest sent to Russian MFA in connection with illegal visit of State Duma's member to occupied Azerbaijani territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:32
All responsibility for Ganja tragedy falls on military-political leadership of Armenia - Deputy Prime Minister Politics 15:22
Violence, threats against civilians - unacceptable, says Israeli Ambassador Politics 15:18
Photos from scene against silence of international community - aftermath of Armenian terrorist attack in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 15:16
Azerbaijan reduces oil products production Oil&Gas 15:11
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 15:11
Azerbaijan Social Services Agency announces tender for purchase of stationery Tenders 15:05
Turkish exports of leather goods to Morocco drops Turkey 15:04
Rocket and artillery strikes inflicted on positions of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 14:49
Number people death from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 30,000 Society 14:48
Another insurance company to be liquidated in Azerbaijan Business 14:48
Another tactical UAV of Armenia was destroyed Politics 14:42
Azerbaijan lowers oil export volume via BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 14:41
Armenian claims on recognizing puppet regime in occupied Azerbaijani territories by Italian Milan city's council - another provocation, Azerbaijani MoD says Politics 14:39
Uzbekistan allocates funds for dev't of social and industrial infrastructure Finance 14:33
President Ilham Aliyev: Military-political leadership of Armenia are criminals and we will punish these criminals Politics 14:31
Azerbaijan raises gas exports via BTE pipeline Oil&Gas 14:29
Turkmenistan working to improve financial capabilities of its citizens Finance 14:12
President Ilham Aliyev: Where do so many weapons and hardware come from to poor Armenia? Politics 14:12
Georgia reports 958 new coronavirus cases, 214 recoveries Georgia 14:11
Azerbaijani President: Fuzuli operation and other operations will be included in military books Politics 14:11
Number of civilian casualties in Azerbaijani Ganja from new Armenian missile attack named Politics 14:10
Victorious Azerbaijani Army able to cope with this glorious mission - President Aliyev Politics 14:02
President Aliyev named some of Armenian equipment destroyed, taken as booty in recent days Politics 13:56
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues increase Finance 13:51
SOCAR reveals 3Q2020 drilling, processing performance Oil&Gas 13:50
Azerbaijani citizens increase purchase of real estate in Turkey Turkey 13:50
Attacking civilian targets with SCUD missiles - what happens when your army desperate, defeated - says Allison Center Director at Heritage Foundation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Day when Azerbaijani flag to be hoisted in Shusha and Khankendi is not far - Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Large contingent of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 13:35
Division among Armenian Armed Forces - military volunteers leaving their positions (VIDEO) Politics 13:28
World Bank forecasts growth of Azerbaijani consumer market in coming years Finance 13:24
Foreign trade turnover between Republic of Bashkortostan and Azerbaijan up Business 13:21
Assistant to Azerbaijani president to arrive in Ganja with diplomatic corps, military attaches Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Iranian embassy strongly condemned Armenian attack on Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:18
Azerbaijani oil prices going up Finance 13:06
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya opens tender for turnkey construction Tenders 13:00
Uzbek commodity exchange to buy LED screen via tender Tenders 13:00
Russian expert says OSCE MG members' impartiality on Karabakh conflict essential Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
Exports of leather goods from Turkey to Tajikistan increase Turkey 12:48
All calls, appeals of Armenia to CSTO have no ground - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:48
Number of houses destroyed by Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja revealed (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:48
Azerbaijan updates on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks Politics 12:46
Turkey's leather goods exports to Pakistan decline Turkey 12:38
Armenian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed - MoD Politics 12:35
Article covering Armenian missile attack on Ganja published by The Guardian Politics 12:29
Russia reduces imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 12:21
Turkmenistan increasing its urea exports Oil&Gas 12:21
Iran's Sirjan Jahan Steel Company announces its production data Business 12:20
Agricultural production increases in Azerbaijan Business 12:19
Russia’s Transmashholding to deliver diesel locomotives to Turkmenistan Transport 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev: We are responding to them on battlefield, we are avenging and will continue to avenge deaths of innocent civilians on battlefield Politics 12:18
Azerbaijani MFA condemns visit of Russian MP to occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 12:06
S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 12:01
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 17 Uzbekistan 11:59
Uzbekistan reveals reserve volumes of main agricultural products Uzbekistan 11:56
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Ukraine decreases Turkey 11:55
Temporary operational headquarters established in Ganja Politics 11:53
Azerbaijani NGOs Appeal to UN Security Council, Secretary General Politics 11:51
Prosecutor General's Office raises criminal case for new strike of Armenia on Ganja city Politics 11:47
Armenian missile strike damages secondary school in Azerbaijani Ganja (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:42
State flag of Azerbaijan raised over border outposts liberated from occupation Politics 11:41
Fraternal Azerbaijan responds to this brutality on battlefield - Turkish Defense Ministry Politics 11:40
Uzbekistan, Israel in talks over expanding innovation infrastructure in Uzbekistan ICT 11:35
Measures on eliminating damage caused by the Armenian Armed Forces to civilian objects begin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:26
Colonel of Armenian Armed Forces, head of engineering service neutralized Politics 11:13
To be silent on actions of Armenia means to be accomplice of these crimes, says Turkish FM Politics 11:08
Turkmenistan prepares joint action plan with UNESCO for following years Business 11:07
Azerbaijan avenges attack on Ganja: Large number of Armenian forces, equipment destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 11:06
Missiles fired at Mingachevir intercepted by air defense forces - General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Politics 11:02
Response to political leadership of Armenia for terror in Ganja to be harsh - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Politics 11:01
ID card of teenager found among debris of destruction in Azerbaijani Ganja, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:00
Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan: Videos staged by Armenians - provocative Society 10:58
Up to 300 servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces left their positions without permission Politics 10:52
New list of Armenian Armed Forces' destroyed equipment revealed Politics 10:50
Government Officials are in Ganja Politics 10:48
Search and rescue operation continues in Ganja - Ministry of Emergency Situations of Republic of Azerbaijan Politics 10:46
Armenia once again fired at civilians - MoD Politics 10:44
Foreign Ministry: Armenia not interested in political solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:41
No military facilities on territory where missile attack carried out in Ganja - Ministry of Emergencies Politics 10:37
Armenia will answer for its war crimes - Turkish MP Politics 10:34
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Fuzuli city and several villages of district liberated from occupiers Politics 10:30
Pashinyan repeats Saddam Hussein's actions against civilians, says Assistant to Azerbaijani President Politics 10:24
Criminal case should be opened against Pashinyan for terror in Ganja - MP Politics 10:23
Around 52 civilians wounded, 13 killed in Ganja (UPDATED) Politics 10:20
Armenia's ongoing aggression, brutal attacks on civilians must stop, says Azerbaijani MFA Politics 10:19
Volume of cargo transportation in Azerbaijan declines on annualized basis Transport 10:17
Azerbaijan Army managed to move forward in various directions of front line Politics 10:15
Production of kerosene reduces in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:06
Production of commercial gas increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:04
Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office: Death toll in Ganja reaches 13 (PHOTO) Politics 09:57
Thailand reports first local coronavirus cases in over a month Other News 09:56
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO) Politics 09:49
Azerbaijan's GDP decreases Business 09:44
Armenian armed forces deliberately shell residential buildings in Azerbaijan's Ganja Politics 09:43
Kazakhstan reduces imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 09:40
Azerbaijan announces indicators for renewable energy Oil&Gas 09:40
Exports of leather goods from Turkey to Italy down Turkey 09:36
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Iran significantly decreased Turkey 09:36
All news