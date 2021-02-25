Kazakhstan eyes to host meeting of Turkic Council countries' energy ministers in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.25

Trend:

Kazakhstan intends to host the second meeting of the energy ministers of the member countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), Trend reports referring to KazTAG.

"Head of Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry Nurlan Nogayev informed his counterparts about the readiness to hold the second meeting of the Turkic Council’s energy ministers in 2022 in his country," the ministry’s press service said following the results of the first ministerial meeting held online.

According to the press service, the energy ministers of the Turkic Council countries intend to intensify interaction in the field of oil and gas, electricity, renewable energy sources (RES), as well as petrochemicals, including the development of transportation routes for products manufactured in the member countries of the organization.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of energy of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkey, deputies, and representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan’s energy ministries, as well as the Ambassador-at-Large for Energy and Climate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary as an observer country on the council.

"The parties agreed to work out international channels for the supply of petrochemical products produced in the member states. Thus, a mechanism for interaction in the energy sector will be added to the established cooperation of the Turkic Council member countries in such areas as the economy, trade, healthcare, education, and tourism,” the press service noted.

“The energy ministers of the council countries also discussed the creation of a favorable investment environment for the development of renewable energy sources. Besides, the countries are planning to exchange experience in the field of energy efficiency and advanced energy technologies,” concluded the press service.