Iran to compensate flood damages on power network

TEHRAN, Iran.Jan.8

Trend:



The Iranian government is seeking to compensate flood damages on power network, said the Iranian Energy Ministry's Spokesman for Electricity Industry,



The recent floods have caused 1 trillion rials( $23 million) worth of damages on the power network, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi noted.



The floods caused a power outage for 40,000 users in Parsian, Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir, and Jask Counties in southern Iran. The power network is currently back to normal, and only about 100 of users lack access to electricity, he indicated.



The power has been restored in flood-hit power plants in Fars province, Lamerd, and Mehr counties. The electricity in Konarak County and Chabahar Province has also been resumed.