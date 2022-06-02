...
Azerbaijan to sign new renewable energy contract in Shusha – energy minister

Oil&Gas Materials 2 June 2022 10:10
Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. New renewable energy contract will be signed in Azerbaijan’s Shusha in two days, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to minister, such contracts are the guarantees of Azerbaijan's long-term policy in the sphere of renewable energy.

Shahbazov noted that this is an expected reaction from investors, because Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions have huge potential in the green energy sector.

"Now we are going through an energy transformation. This is a new chapter for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is open to cooperation and development in renewable energy area in a world with green energy, sustainable development and desire for zero emissions," he added.

