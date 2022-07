BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has shared a Twitter publication over the passing of OPEC Secretary General Muhammad Barkindo, Trend reports.

“His biography became the story of OPEC. The fact that he was peer with OPEC, the renaissance of the organization coincided with his years as Secretary General. May his soul rest in peace!" Shahbazov said.