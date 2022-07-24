Libya to increase daily oil production to 1.2 mln barrels

The state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya on Saturday said that it plans to increase the daily oil production to 1.2 million barrels, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The NOC is striving to increase production and bring it back to its normal rates of 1.2 million barrels per day in two weeks," NOC said in a statement.

NOC also said that the current daily oil production has increased from 560,000 to 860,000 barrels.

"The NOC and its companies achieved a relative increase in oil production, with current production reaching 860,000 barrels per day, while the pre-reopening production rate was 560,000 barrels per day," the statement said.

NOC recently announced the reopening of the country's oil fields and ports after nearly 3 months of closure by protesters.