Azerbaijan's electricity production from renewables grows significantly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Azerbaijan's electricity production from renewables, including hydropower plants, exceeded 1.555 billion kWh from January through August 2022, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

According to the minister, this figure grew by 352.6 million kWh compared to the same period of 2021.

Shahbazov wrote that Azerbaijan's total electricity production reached 19.115 billion kWh, increasing by 2.6 percent. Out of the total volume, 14.06 billion kWh fell on exports, whereas 94.3 million kWh – on imports.