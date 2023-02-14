Azerbaijan shares data on electricity produced by TPPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan's thermal power plants produced about 2.665 billion kWh of electricity in January 2023, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

According to the tweet, a total of 190.3 million kWh of electricity was produced by renewable sources of energy.

During the reporting period, TPP electricity production increased by 8.7 percent compared to the same month of 2022. In January 2022, Azerbaijan's thermal power plants generated 2.45 billion kWh of electricity.

In total, Azerbaijan's energy production increased by 7.7 percent, or 2.756 billion kWh, year-on-year in January 2023. Meanwhile, exports amounted to 512.6 million kWh, while imports to 10.8 million kWh

Furthermore, in general, over 28.988 billion kWh of electricity was produced in the country during the reporting period (an increase of 4 percent). Exports accounted for more than 3 billion kWh of electricity, while imports - 137.1 million kWh of electricity.