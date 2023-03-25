Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Azerbaijani oil prices have decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price for the Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $77.15 per barrel, down by $1.07 (1.36 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $78.76 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.75.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $74.61 per barrel this week, lower by $1.73 (2.26 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.03 per barrel, while the minimum price was $72.58.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk made up $40.6 per barrel this week, which was $0.95 (2.28 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $42.21 per barrel, while the minimum price – $38.27. Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated settled at $74.2 per barrel this week, decreasing by $1.25 or 1.65 percent.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.88 per barrel, while the minimum price – $71.71.