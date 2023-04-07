Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $88.91 per barrel on April 6, increasing by $0.85 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.81 per barrel, up by $0.83 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $56.17 per barrel on April 6, growing by $0.8 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $0.57, making up $86.17 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 7, 2023)