Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $86.26 per barrel on April 24, increasing by $0.72 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.76 per barrel, up by $0.68 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $54.44 per barrel on April 24, growing by $0.8 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.86 compared to the previous price and made up $84.26 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 25, 2023)