Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $81.85 per barrel on April 27, decreasing by $2.17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $80.39 per barrel, down by $2.16 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $53.2 per barrel on April 27, decreasing by $2.16 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $2.18 compared to the previous price and made up $80.01 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 28, 2023)