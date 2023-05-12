Azerbaijan exports more than half of produced gas - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Gas production in Azerbaijan increased by 2.6 percent to 16.2 billion cubic meters from January through April 2023, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in a tweet, Trend reports.

According to the tweet, Azerbaijan exported to foreign markets over half or 8.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

"Oil production in Azerbaijan (together with condensate) amounted to 10.2 million tons, while exports amounted to 8.5 million tons from January through April 2023," said the minister.

Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil in 2022. During the reporting period, oil production amounted to 32.6 million tons, and gas production increased by 6.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

In addition, 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 billion cubic meters) of gas production.