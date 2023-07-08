Türkiye imports large volume of marine fuel from Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 8. Türkiye imported 8,787 tons of marine fuel from Turkmenistan in April 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), these figures amount to 0.25 percent of the total Turkish imports of petroleum products in the specified period.

The previous time Türkiye imported 10,970 tons of marine fuel from Turkmenistan (in March 2023). Thus, Türkiye's import of Turkmen marine fuel amounted to 39,953 tons in the first four months of this year.

Furthermore, Türkiye imported over 15,540 tons of marine fuel from Turkmenistan in 2022, which is more than 7.5 times more than in the same period of 2021 (2,060 tons).

Turkmenistan has been actively developing the extraction and production of energy carriers in recent years, as well as exporting to foreign markets.