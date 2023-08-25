Romania increases imports of Azerbaijani crude oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijan exported over 385,950 tons of crude oil and petroleum products to Romania from January through July 2023, which is 2.48 percent of the total export of raw materials from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On an annual basis, this indicator increased by 48.35 percent (125,780 tons).

In addition, the value of exports of Azerbaijani oil and petroleum products to Romania in the specified period amounted to $233.8 million. This is 23.31 percent ($44.2 million) more than in the same period in 2022.

In general, Azerbaijan exported over 15.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products, 5.33 percent less than during the same period the previous year (16.4 million tons) from January through July 2023. Oil exports were above $9.4 billion, which is $2.9 billion (23.82 percent) less than the period from January to July 2022.