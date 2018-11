Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate November 12 1.7 November 19 1.7 November 13 1.7 November 20 1.7 November 14 1.7 November 21 1.7 November 15 1.7 November 22 1.7 November 16 1.7 November 23 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.01 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.93894 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate November 12 1.9245 November 19 1.9403 November 13 1.9117 November 20 1.9368 November 14 1.919 November 21 1.9340 November 15 1.9274 November 22 1.9459 November 16 1.9267 November 23 1.9377 Average weekly 1.9219 Average weekly 1.93894

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.77 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02584 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate November 12 0.0252 November 19 0.0259 November 13 0.0251 November 20 0.0259 November 14 0.025 November 21 0.0258 November 15 0.0254 November 22 0.0259 November 16 0.0258 November 23 0.0257 Average weekly 0.0253 Average weekly 0.02584

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0025 manats or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.31848 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate November 12 0.3109 November 19 0.3203 November 13 0.311 November 20 0.3195 November 14 0.3101 November 21 0.3157 November 15 0.3112 November 22 0.3191 November 16 0.3163 November 23 0.3178 Average weekly 0.3119 Average weekly 0.31848

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news