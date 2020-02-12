Azerbaijan may adopt new program for dev't of digital payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan may adopt a new program for the development of digital payments in the country, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev said at the VISA Cashless Forum on Driving the Future theme, Trend reports.

Zakir Nuriyev noted that this year, the "State program Digital Payment Expansion in Azerbaijan for 2018-2020" is being completed; thus, the government is faced with the need to develop a new package of documents for the next period and expand the scope of the target program.

Baku hosts the first VISA Cashless Forum on the Driving the future theme in Azerbaijan, organized with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), the Azexport portal and a number of news agencies, including Trend.

The forum is attended by representatives of the payment system VİSA, CBA, CAERC and experts in the financial sector.

---

