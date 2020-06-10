Uzbekistan launches ATMs with currency exchange function

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank has launched ATMs which have an option to exchange US dollars for Uzbek soums, Trend reports citing the Bank.

"Customers can buy $100 at one time at the bank's exchange rate. Moreover, a customer can deposit soums at the ATM and receive US dollars. For now, such service is provided by ATMs installed near the bank offices," the message said.

In 2018, Bank Ipak Yuli acquired a large batch of 200 ATMs with the function of "Cash-in" and was among the first to launch the service of exchanging US dollars for Uzbek soums in cash.

Currently, about 700 ATMs with the function of currency exchange are installed all over the country, 194 of which are installed by Ipak Yuli Bank. During the second half of 2020, the bank plans to install an additional 100 ATMs throughout the country.

During the quarantine period, the demand for US dollars in Uzbekistan increased significantly. During the first four months of this year, individuals bought foreign currency from banks for almost $1.2 billion, which is 3.4 times more than in the same period a year ago. The demand for currency among legal entities has increased 1.1 times compared to last year's index and made up $4.2 billion.

