Azerbaijan eyes to set up group of insurance experts for 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan is planning to set up a group of insurance experts in the current year, Mammad Aghayev, an adviser to Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) said.

Aghayev made the remark at the event dedicated to the new concept of activities of the association, Trend reports.

The adviser noted that this group will help clients choose an insurance company and obtain the necessary information.

"After the setup of the group, fees within various types of insurance, including those due to the intensification of bank lending, real estate insurance, and agricultural insurance are expected to grow," he said.

On September 14, an event has been held dedicated to the new concept of the activities of the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan and a new approach to insurance by the participants of the insurance market amid the changes related to the pandemic.