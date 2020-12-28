Azerbaijani parliament approves amount of living wage for 2021 in second reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament considered a bill of the law ‘On living wage in Azerbaijan for 2021’ at the meeting held on Dec.28, Trend reports.

According to the bill’s forecast, the living wage will make up 196 manat ($115.3) in the country.

For the able-bodied population, the forecast amount will be 207 manat ($121.7), for pensioners - 162 manat ($95.3), and for children - 175 manat ($102.9). On average, these indicators are 6 manat ($3.5) or 3.1 percent more than in 2020.

Following discussions, the bill was put up on a vote and adopted in the second reading.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.28)