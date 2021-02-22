New organizations join Azerbaijan Banks Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) hosted a general meeting, during which the ABA President, Zakir Nuriyev, informed those present about the issues on the agenda, Trend reports citing the (ABA).

The agenda of the meeting included: hearing and approving the report on ABA's activities for 2020, as well as approving the budget and staffing table of ABA subsidiaries for 2021.

Besides, the meeting participants heard the report of the Banking Ombudsman of Azerbaijan on the activities over the past three years and gave information about plans for the future.

During the meeting, the applications of Nakchivanbank OJSC, Azerbaijan Credit Bureau LLC and MilliKart LLC for membership in the ABA were considered.

“The applications were accepted following the unanimous vote of the meeting participants, and thus these organizations were included in the ABA membership. Thus, the number of ABA member organizations increased and amounted to 26 banking and 6 non-banking organizations,” the message reads.

Following the meeting, member banks, the most active expert groups and banking experts, who made online research and publications in the banking and financial sector, were granted awards.

The Azerbaijan Banks Association was founded in 1990 by commercial banks. The main goal of the ABA is to protect the interests of member organizations, assist in meeting their needs for various types of business services and coordinate their activities.

---

