Mega Life Insurance company included in register of Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau

Mega Life Insurance OJSC has been included in the register of the Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau, Trend reports with reference to the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

"Mega Life Insurance" OJSC received a license to carry out compulsory insurance against cases of loss of professional capacity as a result of occupational diseases and accidents at work.

The compulsory insurance is carried out in Azerbaijan by companies licensed for a certain type of compulsory insurance and included in the Compulsory Insurance Bureau. Thus, the number of such insurance companies in the country has reached 17.

In accordance with Article 51.4 of the Azerbaijani law "On Insurance Activity", the corresponding license #SF-0003 was issued to Mega Life Insurance OJSC on February 19, 2021, which gives the right to carry out insurance activity for a period of five years.

