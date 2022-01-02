Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 20 1.7 Dec. 27 1.7 Dec. 21 1.7 Dec. 28 1.7 Dec. 22 1.7 Dec. 29 1.7 Dec. 23 1.7 Dec. 30 1.7 Dec. 24 1.7 Dec. 31 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro reduced by 0.0024 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0042 and amounted to 1.9244 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 20 1.9269 Dec. 27 1.9265 Dec. 21 1.9277 Dec. 28 1.9217 Dec. 22 1.9165 Dec. 29 1.9256 Dec. 23 1.9177 Dec. 30 1.9241 Dec. 24 1.9122 Dec. 31 1.9241 Average weekly 1.9202 Average weekly 1.9244

The official rate of the manat against the ruble reduced by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate remained at the level of 0.023 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 20 0.0232 Dec. 27 0.0229 Dec. 21 0.0231 Dec. 28 0.023 Dec. 22 0.023 Dec. 29 0.0231 Dec. 23 0.023 Dec. 30 0.0231 Dec. 24 0.0228 Dec. 31 0.0231 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0219 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1463. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0158 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec. 20 0.1475 Dec. 27 0.1329 Dec. 21 0.1411 Dec. 28 0.143 Dec. 22 0.1374 Dec. 29 0.1461 Dec. 23 0.1255 Dec. 30 0.1548 Dec. 24 0.1014 Dec. 31 0.1548 Average weekly 0.1305 Average weekly 0.1463

