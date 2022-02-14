Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of Feb. 14, 2022 was set at 1.7 and 1.9284 manat respectively, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The manat rate in relation to world currencies on Feb. 14: