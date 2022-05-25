...
Iranian currency rates for May 25

May 25 2022
Elnur Baghishov

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to May 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,117 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 25

Iranian rial on May 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,665

52,800

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,768

43,458

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,298

4,273

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,388

4,371

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,065

6,024

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

542

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,343

137,120

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,886

20,893

100 Japanese yens

JPY

33,185

32,862

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,700

32,859

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,057

27,148

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,683

2,671

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,613

2,661

1 Russian ruble

RUB

737

717

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,738

29,826

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,623

30,570

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,069

48,158

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,169

1,169

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,846

33,851

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,783

8,745

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,313

6,316

100 Thai baths

THB

123,239

123,000

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,554

9,568

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,256

33,319

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,117

44,819

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,079

9,982

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,687

14,661

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,869

2,872

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

464

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,433

12,417

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,265

80,395

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,3634

3,3634

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,811 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,895 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,482 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,348 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

