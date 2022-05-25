Iranian currency rates for May 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to May 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,117 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 25 Iranian rial on May 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,665 52,800 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,768 43,458 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,298 4,273 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,388 4,371 1 Danish krone DKK 6,065 6,024 1 Indian rupee INR 542 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,343 137,120 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,886 20,893 100 Japanese yens JPY 33,185 32,862 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,700 32,859 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,057 27,148 1 South African rand ZAR 2,683 2,671 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,613 2,661 1 Russian ruble RUB 737 717 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,738 29,826 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,623 30,570 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,069 48,158 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,169 1,169 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,846 33,851 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,783 8,745 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,313 6,316 100 Thai baths THB 123,239 123,000 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,554 9,568 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,256 33,319 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,117 44,819 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,079 9,982 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,687 14,661 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,869 2,872 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 464 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,433 12,417 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,265 80,395 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,3634 3,3634 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,811 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,895 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,482 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,348 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

