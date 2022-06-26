...
Iranian currency rates for June 26

Finance Materials 26 June 2022 11:04
Iranian currency rates for June 26

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in price, compared to June 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,335 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 26

Iranian rial on June 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,543

51,545

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,802

43,889

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,145

4,145

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,263

4,256

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,958

5,950

1 Indian rupee

INR

537

537

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,634

136,972

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,167

20,239

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,059

31,046

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,571

32,510

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,536

26,537

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,658

2,655

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,486

2,443

1 Russian ruble

RUB

774

776

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,166

29,172

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,257

30,292

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,134

45,218

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,170

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,525

33,525

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,738

8,733

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,278

6,279

100 Thai baths

THB

118,400

118,414

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,540

9,541

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,580

32,561

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,335

44,265

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,015

8,989

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,306

14,288

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,830

2,832

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,485

76,489

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,797

4,177

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,004

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,711 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,401 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,511 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,317 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.

---

