Iranian currency rates for June 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 20 have decreased in price, compared to June 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,335 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 26 Iranian rial on June 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,543 51,545 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,802 43,889 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,145 4,145 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,263 4,256 1 Danish krone DKK 5,958 5,950 1 Indian rupee INR 537 537 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,634 136,972 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,167 20,239 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,059 31,046 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,571 32,510 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,536 26,537 1 South African rand ZAR 2,658 2,655 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,486 2,443 1 Russian ruble RUB 774 776 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,166 29,172 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,257 30,292 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,134 45,218 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,525 33,525 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,738 8,733 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,278 6,279 100 Thai baths THB 118,400 118,414 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,540 9,541 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,580 32,561 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,335 44,265 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,015 8,989 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,306 14,288 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,830 2,832 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,485 76,489 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,797 4,177 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,004 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,711 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,401 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,511 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,317 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur