Revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The state budget revenues reached 22.4 billion manat ($13.1 billion) for the nine months of 2022, which is 4.5 billion manat or $2.6 billion (25.3 percent) more that in the same period the previous year, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry.

The state budget revenues are 418.6 million manat or $246.2 million (1.9 percent) more for the nine months of 2022 than the projected amount.

According to the agency,the state budget received 10.4 billion manat ($6.1 billion) through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, which is 970.7 million manat ($571 million) or 10.2 percent more than the projected amount and 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) or 64.5 percent more than in the same period last year.

The non-oil sector accounted for 59.2 percent of revenues, or 6.1 billion manat ($3.5 billion),which is 1.4 billion manat ($823 million) or 31.9 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

The oil sector accounted for 40.8 percent of revenues, or 4.259 billion manat or $2.4 billion, which is 2.5 billion manat or $1.4 billion (growth by 2.6 times) more than in the same period last year.