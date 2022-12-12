Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for December 12

Finance Materials 12 December 2022 10:54 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to December 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,090 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 12

Iranian rial on December 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,488

51,483

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,925

44,927

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,060

4,063

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,199

4,201

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,950

5,948

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,582

136,610

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,718

18,721

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,753

30,759

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,395

5,395

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,077

109,083

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,755

30,689

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,924

26,931

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,426

2,421

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,253

2,252

1 Russian ruble

RUB

672

671

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,511

28,523

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,990

31,003

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,814

40,779

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,144

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,811

31,817

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,680

8,675

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,038

6,037

100 Thai baths

THB

121,048

121,050

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,538

9,539

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,216

32,174

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,090

44,282

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,939

8,937

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,654

15,654

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,693

2,694

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,700

24,700

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,848

75,849

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,160

4,160

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 300,570 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,339 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 371,000-374,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 391,000-394,000 rials.

