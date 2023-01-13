Real estate of Azerbaijan's AtaBank to be auctioned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The real estate of Azerbaijan's AtaBank (in the liquidation process), will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on January 26, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A two-story non-residential office building of 301 square meters located at Hezi Aslanov Alley, Lankaran city will be put up for auction. The starting price is 600,000 manat ($352,940).

The winner of the auction has to pay five percent of the sale price to the auction organizer. The customer must pay the purchase price within seven calendar days.

Additional information:

Phone: (+99455)-206-66-67

Address: 27 Badamdar highway, Sabayil district, Baku