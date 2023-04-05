Real estate of Azerbaijan's Texnikabank to be put up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The real estate of Azerbaijan's Texnikabank OJSC (in liquidation process), will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on April 27, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A non-residential premise of 278.9 square kilometers located at 32A Heydar Aliyev Ave., Mingachevir, will be put up for auction. The starting price is 420,000 manat ($246,740).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid by the auction participant to the organizer of the auction. The buyer must pay the purchase price within seven calendar days.

Additional information:

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67

Address: 27 Badamdar Highway, Sabayil district, Baku.