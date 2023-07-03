Central Bank of Azerbaijan reduces credit investments in local banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The total amount of loans issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) to local banks amounted to 288.8 million manat ($169.8 million) as of January 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the CBA’s financial report, this is 18.9 percent less compared to the year-on-year period.

Moreover, the total amount of loans issued to the NBCO by CBA amounted to 13.8 million manat or $8.1 million (a decrease of 30.8 percent) as of January 1, 2023.

The total amount of loans issued to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) amounted to 221.7 million manat or $130.4 million (a decrease of 6.3 percent).

Meanwhile, the CBA ended 2022 with a net loss of 63.9 million manat ($37.5 million).