Central Bank of Azerbaijan reduces credit investments in local banks

Finance Materials 3 July 2023 16:41 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The total amount of loans issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) to local banks amounted to 288.8 million manat ($169.8 million) as of January 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the CBA’s financial report, this is 18.9 percent less compared to the year-on-year period.

Moreover, the total amount of loans issued to the NBCO by CBA amounted to 13.8 million manat or $8.1 million (a decrease of 30.8 percent) as of January 1, 2023.

The total amount of loans issued to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) amounted to 221.7 million manat or $130.4 million (a decrease of 6.3 percent).

Meanwhile, the CBA ended 2022 with a net loss of 63.9 million manat ($37.5 million).

