Production of detectors for small satellites may be arranged in Azerbaijan

27 July 2018 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences and Azercosmos OJSC may establish cooperation aimed at manufacturing new gamma-radiation detectors and ionizing particles based on micropixel silicon photo amplifiers for small-size satellites, vice-president of the Academy, Academician Ibrahim Guliyev said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with representatives of Azercosmos and the Center for Strategic Scientific Research of the Academy in Baku.

Guliyev, head of the Center for Strategic Scientific Research, doctor of political sciences Fatali Abdullayev, chairman of Azercosmos OJSC Rashad Nabiyev, representatives of the Institute of Radiation Problems of the Academy, and the National Academy of Aviation took part in the meeting.

During the event, head of the laboratory #2 of the Center for Strategic Scientific Research, Farid Ahmadov made a presentation on the production of new gamma-ray detectors and ionizing particles based on micropixel silicon photo amplifiers for small-size satellites.

Stressing the strategic importance of the project, head of the Center for Strategic Studies Fatali Abdullayev said the issues related to its implementation should be reconsidered and the main attention should be paid to establishment of ties with companies within the project.

Chairman of Azercosmos OJSC Rashad Nabiyev emphasized the need to support research in this area and stressed that the study of the Academy's experience in this field is of great importance.

