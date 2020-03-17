Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance!

ICT 17 March 2020 12:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Trend:

The leader of the local mobile market “Azercell Telecom” LLC, pays special attention to its subscribers who are currently beyond the borders of the country, taking into consideration that the World Health Organization has recently declared Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic. Thus, Azercell has uploaded the amount of 50 AZN to the balance of active roaming subscribers who are currently in the countries with limited transport conditions with Azerbaijan to provide them with uninterrupted communication with their families and relatives.

Besides, starting from March 17, 2020, calls to the Hotline (1542) of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance are free of charge for all Azercell subscribers during the pandemic.

It should be noted that, Call Center and Online Customer Service of Azercell also operate in an enhanced working mode. Thus, the company is ready to demonstrate any support to its subscribers in roaming by providing the contact numbers of relevant embassies and other organizations, as well as, help them to keep in touch with the Hotline service of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance. Calls to Azercell Call Center in roaming are free of charge for both Postpaid (+994506565000) and Prepaid “Sim-Sim” customers (+994502002111) of the company.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
IEA makes forecasts on impact of lower oil prices on producers
IEA makes forecasts on impact of lower oil prices on producers
TAP announces progress as of late February
TAP announces progress as of late February
Oil prices jump $1 as sharp falls draw investors, bargain buyers
Oil prices jump $1 as sharp falls draw investors, bargain buyers
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of infected people in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 12:50
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance! ICT 12:37
UK to unveil more business support as coronavirus bites Europe 12:34
France to mobilize 45 billion euros as economy slumps 1% in 2020 Europe 12:31
Budapest Airport says only Hungarians allowed entry from Tuesday Europe 12:30
Airbus to suspend production in France and Spain Europe 12:24
German minister expects coronavirus crisis to last until end of May Europe 12:22
Azerbaijan's Parliament opens session to discuss coronavirus Politics 12:20
Uzbekistan brings back citizens from Moscow Transport 12:16
Georgia confirms 34 cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:11
Trade balance remains positive in Azerbaijan Finance 12:09
Azerbaijan creates new information system to improve efficiency in public administration Politics 12:02
3 more cases of coronavirus infection detected in Azerbaijan Society 11:58
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for construction work Tenders 11:50
Iran intends to sign contract with Azerbaijan, Turkey in area of insurance Finance 11:44
Azerbaijan's export of vegetable oils significantly up Business 11:42
Turkey’s exports of cement to Uzbekistan down World 11:39
Iranian President inaugurates Hemmat-Karaj freeway Transport 11:36
Obligations of entrepreneurs to be simplified in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus Economy 11:29
Number of people under quarantine in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 11:27
Ban on import of ethanol lifted in Iran Business 11:17
More coronavirus cases reported in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:05
Details of deals concluded on Uzbek Commodity Exchange revealed Business 10:57
Russia’s Aeroflot suspends flights to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 10:51
IEA makes forecasts on impact of lower oil prices on producers Oil&Gas 10:47
Iranian currency rates for March 17 Finance 10:43
Coronavirus cases count doubles in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:37
About 250 Azerbaijani citizens arrive in Baku from Istanbul Society 10:29
New Coca-Cola plant to open in Georgia Construction 10:27
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 17 Finance 10:25
Direct charter flight to be implemented from Rome to Baku Politics 10:24
TAP announces progress as of late February Oil&Gas 10:20
Turkey's exports of citrus fruits to Georgia increases Turkey 10:06
Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus cases Kazakhstan 10:00
Unified information system - basis for effective introduction of agricultural insurance mechanism Economy 09:59
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 17 Finance 09:56
Kyrgyzstan closes borders over coronavirus Kyrgyzstan 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases, total of 177 Other News 09:40
Oil prices jump $1 as sharp falls draw investors, bargain buyers Oil&Gas 09:39
New livestock farm opens in Georgia Business 09:35
Fruit, vegetable prices increase amid rumors of Tehran quarantine Business 09:24
How will coronavirus affect gas prices? Oil&Gas 09:05
Facebook to send content review contract workers home amid virus concerns US 08:39
Cambodia reports 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 24 Other News 08:08
Jordan closes restaurants to curb COVID-19 spread Arab World 07:12
Venezuela's to implement nationwide quarantine as coronavirus cases rise to 33 Other News 06:30
Brazil government to inject $30 billion into economy to combat coronavirus hit Finance 05:51
German football demands delay of 2020 Euro tournament Europe 04:34
Benin confirms first case of COVID-19 Other News 03:50
749,000 people remain in areas impacted by fighting in, around Tripoli: UN spokesman Other News 03:15
Shale gas pioneer Chesapeake Energy taps restructuring advisers Oil&Gas 02:35
Sanctions hindering Iran's battle against COVID-19 Politics 01:50
COVID-19 cases rise to 114 in India Other News 01:08
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 jump to 93 in Russia Russia 00:29
Azerbaijan Airlines carries out another charter flight on Baku-Istanbul-Baku route Society 16 March 23:03
Azerbaijan to prepare vaccinations against coronavirus Azerbaijan 16 March 22:32
Mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Russian citizens temporarily suspended: Operational Headquarters Azerbaijan 16 March 22:30
Europe mulls shutting external borders in fight against coronavirus Europe 16 March 22:13
Russian citizens buying more real estate in Turkey Turkey 16 March 20:59
Azerbaijani analysts: Gold to rise in price again Finance 16 March 20:48
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases foreign trade turnover Business 16 March 20:24
Details of contract between Baku Metro and Russian railcar building plant announced Transport 16 March 20:16
Kazakhstan suspends operations of passenger trains amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 16 March 19:53
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases agricultural production Business 16 March 19:53
Kazakhstan suspends implementation of nearly 70 flights amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 16 March 19:52
Income from oil & gas may reach lowest levels in more than two decades Oil&Gas 16 March 19:26
Share of business loans increases in Azerbaijan Finance 16 March 19:13
Azerbaijani president congratulates his Irish counterpart Politics 16 March 19:01
Turkey reveals number of real estate properties bought by Azerbaijani citizens since early 2020 Turkey 16 March 19:00
Iran's customs administration discloses details of foreign trade Business 16 March 18:37
Iran plans to increase crude oil feed and gas condensate by building refineries Oil&Gas 16 March 18:36
Coronavirus cases count increases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16 March 18:31
Number of electric vehicle users growing in Azerbaijan Transport 16 March 18:29
Georgia plans to begin construction of deep-sea pier Construction 16 March 18:28
No need to announce emergency situation due to coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 16 March 18:25
Iran's IDRO to facilitate mask and sanitizer production Business 16 March 18:24
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers holds meeting Society 16 March 18:21
Turkmenistan to participate in industrial exhibition in Uzbekistan Turkmenistan 16 March 18:19
711 people released from quarantine in Azerbaijan Society 16 March 18:16
Subsistence minimum increases in Georgia Business 16 March 18:10
EBRD talks its main activities in Azerbaijan Business 16 March 18:09
Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to halt spread of coronavirus Arab World 16 March 18:08
Lufthansa cuts 90% of long-haul flights Europe 16 March 18:01
Azerbaijan's president appoints Head of President's Security Service Politics 16 March 17:59
Special State Security Service abolished in Azerbaijan Politics 16 March 17:53
Turkmenchemistry State concern extends international tender for repair work Tenders 16 March 17:51
Kazakhstan's trade with EAEU countries up Business 16 March 17:45
Maximum recommended rates on deposits increased in Kazakhstan Finance 16 March 17:45
Iran sees growth in imports of medical equipment, medicines Business 16 March 17:42
Russia's UTair suspends all flights to Uzbekistan due to coronavirus outbreak Transport 16 March 17:32
Azerbaijani expert discloses reasons of recent crowds at street markets Economy 16 March 17:26
BOTAS, BULGARTRANSGAZ EAD intend to conclude interconnection agreement Oil&Gas 16 March 17:24
Azerbaijan's Azerpost postal service suspends receiving international parcels Society 16 March 17:23
Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakshtan creates hotline due to coronavirus Politics 16 March 17:22
Turkish Petkim company talks valuable contribution to domestic, Azerbaijani economy Oil&Gas 16 March 17:22
FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup postponed in Baku Society 16 March 17:21
Azerbaijan increases level of reliability, safety of Mingachevir HP station Oil&Gas 16 March 17:11
Review of Georgia's domestic tourism statistics Tourism 16 March 17:09
MP: Azerbaijani president always focuses on protection of public health Society 16 March 17:04
All news